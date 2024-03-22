Board of Seimas tightens rules for use of parlt expenses

“This is not our last move to tighten the rules for sure. If it is needed, if we see there are still some grey areas or loopholes left for possible abuse, we will definitely tighten up further. It is not a finite process. However, I hope that the desire and the appetite for abuse will vanish after all that has happened,” the Seimas speaker told reporters after a sitting on Friday.

The Board of the Seimas held that an MP may not purchase more than three telephones and computers during his or her term of office. MPs were also banned from buying goods and services from persons close to them and legal entities they have links with.

The Board of the Seimas also decided not to allocate more than half of the parliamentary funds for a single type of goods and services.