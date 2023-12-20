Blood donation busses to tour major cities in holiday season

The busses will be located quite close to the main Christmas trees in the central squares of the cities, the centre said.

Three people will be able to donate blood at the same time in a specially equipped bus. According to the NKC, a maximum of 27 litres of blood can be collected per day from 60 donors on one of the blood donation buses.

Head of the NKC Daumantas Gutauskas encourages people to come and help save lives. It will be a quick and comfortable process, he added.