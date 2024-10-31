Blinkevičiūtė refuses to become PM, proposes Paluckas instead

The LSDP presidium convened on Wednesday evening to discuss the outcome of the 2024 parliamentary election, creation of a would-be coalition and the nomination of the prime minister.
The LSDP leader told reporters afterwards that she would not become a member of the Seimas either and would instead continue working in the European Parliament for the fourth term.
The party instead put forward its Deputy Chairman Gintautas Paluckas for the prime minister’s position.
Juozas Olekas, former MEP who was considered as a potential prime ministerial candidate, may reportedly be offered the seat of a deputy parliament speaker.
"Our presidium unanimously agreed that Gintautas Paluckas is the best prepared candidate, who has vast experience, the necessary qualities for the prime minister. (...) Now it is crucial for us to form a suitable, working Government," said Blinkevičiūtė.
The politician added that she is nearly 65 years old and thus it would be challenging for her to hold the demanding duties of the prime minister.
Blinkevičiūtė stressed that people voted for the LSDP and she had led the party in elections, but time has come to choose the right person who would handle the prime minister’s job.
"I am not withdrawing anywhere. I am participating in the formation of the ruling majority and the Government as the party’s chairwoman. I will perform these tasks responsibly so that people capable of doing their jobs would be appointed to relevant positions," she said.
"I will continue working in the European Parliament as I have worked there for 15 years. This is my last term of office and I intend to complete it," the MEP added.
Blinkevičiūtė said she informed President Gitanas Nausėda about her decision after the second round of parliamentary election held on 27 October.
Doubts whether Blinkevičiūtė was going to lead the Cabinet of Ministers lingered for more than half a year. In an interview to ELTA on February, she did not disclose whether she was going to become the prime minister in case of the party’s election success.
In June, after her re-election to the European Parliament, Blinkevičiūtė announced that she would lead the LSDP in the Seimas election. At the time she claimed that she would "assume responsibility" for shaping the Cabinet of Ministers.
In August, the politician confirmed that if the LSDP won the election, she would become the prime minister.
However, on the night of parliamentary election runoff on 27 October, Blinkevičiūtė declared that she "would assume responsibility and together with the president form the ruling majority".