Blinkevičiūtė refuses to become PM, proposes Paluckas instead

"Our presidium unanimously agreed that Gintautas Paluckas is the best prepared candidate, who has vast experience, the necessary qualities for the prime minister. (...) Now it is crucial for us to form a suitable, working Government," said Blinkevičiūtė.

Juozas Olekas, former MEP who was considered as a potential prime ministerial candidate, may reportedly be offered the seat of a deputy parliament speaker.

The LSDP leader told reporters afterwards that she would not become a member of the Seimas either and would instead continue working in the European Parliament for the fourth term.

The LSDP presidium convened on Wednesday evening to discuss the outcome of the 2024 parliamentary election, creation of a would-be coalition and the nomination of the prime minister.

The politician added that she is nearly 65 years old and thus it would be challenging for her to hold the demanding duties of the prime minister.

Blinkevičiūtė stressed that people voted for the LSDP and she had led the party in elections, but time has come to choose the right person who would handle the prime minister’s job.

"I am not withdrawing anywhere. I am participating in the formation of the ruling majority and the Government as the party’s chairwoman. I will perform these tasks responsibly so that people capable of doing their jobs would be appointed to relevant positions," she said.