Black boxes show no unlawful interference in DHL plane crash – ministry

The international group of experts from Spain, Germany and US continues the safety investigation into the crash, according to the ministry.

Swiftair Boeing 737, transporting cargo for DHL, crashed short of Vilnius Airport runway while landing in the morning of 25 November. One of the pilots, a 48-year-old citizen of Spain, was killed. The other pilot, a 34-year-old citizen of Spain, sustained critical injuries. Two other people on board, a 55-year-old citizen of Germany, and a 34-year-old citizen of Lithuania, were hospitalised with injuries.