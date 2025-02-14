Birth numbers kept falling in Latvia in 2024

The number of births was under 1,000 in all three closing months of the year. In October it was 994, in November 940, and in December 921. Moreover, each month of 2024 had the smallest number of births in the past hundred years, reports the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB).

Last year, 26,341 deaths were registered, which is 6.0% (1,690 deaths) fewer than in 2023. The largest year-on-year reduction was recorded in Q4 2024 (9.0%). The smallest number of deaths was registered in September (1,956) and the greatest in January (2,702).