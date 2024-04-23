Bilotaitė turns to prosecutors over president’s announcement of arrest of Volkov’s attackers

“It is important to clarify the circumstances so that this vicious practice of politicians commenting on investigations prior to officials does not recur. I consider the President’s actions to be irresponsible talking which has undermined mutual trust between Lithuanian and Polish officials and could have also damaged the pre-trial investigation,” Bilotaitė was cited as saying in the ministry’s press release.

“I have addressed the Prosecutor General’s Office in order to clarify all the circumstances and to assess whether there were any irregularities in the publication of this sensitive information without the authorisation of the prosecutor in charge of the case,” the minister said.