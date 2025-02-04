Belaruskali EUR 12bn arbitration claim against Lithuania an instrument of political pressure – PM

"The arbitration court will assess the validity of the claim, whether it is EUR 16 billion, EUR 10 billion or EUR 12 billion – it does not make any impression. We believe that this is an instrument of political pressure," Paluckas told reporters on Tuesday.

The Government will not be taking any action, as further developments will depend on lawyers representing Lithuania in the arbitration case, the prime minister said.

The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) on Monday said that Belarusian national potash producer Belaruskali is seeking over USD 12 billion (around EUR 11.8 billion) in damages from Lithuania over its ban on the transit of fertilisers imposed back in February 2022.