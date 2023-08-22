2023 August 22 17:39

Belarusian activist Karach denies working for Russian, Belarusian intelligence

 
The Migration Department recently refused to grant political asylum to Belarusian activist Olga Karach, head of the international centre for civil initiatives Our House (Nash Dom) Belarus & Lithuania, after the State Security Department (VSD) concluded that she poses a threat to Lithuania’s national security because she cooperated with a Russian intelligence agency. On Tuesday, Karach held a press conference denying her ties to Russian or Belarusian intelligence, and expressing a wish to reside in Lithuania.

