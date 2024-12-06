Belarus helps Russia evade sanctions, Landsbergis says in Washington

According to the foreign minister, Lukashenko and Putin had been close allies for decades, and today, Belarus is fully integrated into Russia, especially in the military and security areas.
"Russian forces have been using Belarusian territory for missile launches against Ukraine, Belarusian highways and railways for transit. Belarus provides essential military, industrial and logistical support to Russia’s economy of war, tanks, artillery systems, other heavy military equipment and ammunition. Today, the Belarusian defence industry and its affiliated plants serve exclusively the military needs of Russia," the head of Lithuania’s diplomacy underlined.
Landsbergis drew the attention of the members of the Helsinki Commission to the critical role of Belarus in helping Russia to circumvent Western sanctions:
"Belarus acts as an important transit point for restricted goods from Europe and the U.S. to Russia. Through complex trade routes and financial intermediaries, Belarusian companies help Russia maintain access to critical technologies and resources This collaboration between the autocracies involving not only Russia, Belarus, and China, but also DPRK, Iran and others, exemplifies a strategic alignment that challenges Western policies."
"Belarus under Lukashenko is no longer just a supporter of Russia; it has become an extension of Russia’s aggression," Landsbergis stressed.
Addressing the members of the Helsinki Commission, the minister stressed the need for Western partners to mobilise, hold the leaders of the Russian and Belarusian regimes accountable, increase support for Ukraine, and ensure the rules-based international order.