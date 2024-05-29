Bank solidarity contribution would pay for one more air defence system – defmin

„Based on projections, if this is approved in the Seimas, we will have around EUR 60 million. I can state clearly that for this amount the country could make the initial advance payment to acquire one more medium-range air defence system. This could be the third phase of NASAMS [procurement], which would complete the entire project, or an Iris-T [may be bought]. But this is a matter of decision,“ said Kasčiūnas.