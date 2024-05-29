Bank solidarity contribution would pay for one more air defence system – defmin

„Based on projections, if this is approved in the Seimas, we will have around EUR 60 million. I can state clearly that for this amount the country could make the initial advance payment to acquire one more medium-range air defence system. This could be the third phase of NASAMS [procurement], which would complete the entire project, or an Iris-T [may be bought]. But this is a matter of decision,“ said Kasčiūnas.
According to him, the medium-range air defence system can cover airspace in the 40-60 km radius. These systems can hit planes, helicopters and cruise missiles flying at 20 km altitude.
„The system covers cities if units are based close to cities. (&) Air defence of Vilnius city would be enhanced, and there are many banks there. (&) I am pleased about the Government’s decision,“ said Kasčiūnas.
On Wednesday, the Government approved the proposal to extend the temporary bank contribution for one year to fund Lithuania’s defence needs. Parliament will be asked to consider amendments as a matter of urgency.
The draft law stipulates that the tax would be calculated on net interest income that exceeds income of the last 4 years by more than 50%. However, it is proposed that income for 2019-2022 instead of 2018-2021 would be taxed.
The measure is expected to generate an additional EUR 60 million budgetary revenue for defence.