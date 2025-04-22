Bank of Lithuania disagrees that bank solidarity contribution would last until 2029

The Bank of Lithuania previously reported that profits of commercial banks operating in the country increased and exceeded EUR 1 billion in 2024.

MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn party, therefore, proposes to that banks would continue paying the levy on extra profits.

Last year, parliament decided that the solidarity contribution, which was introduced in 2023, would be in effect in 2025 as well. Yet the Nemunas Dawn party suggests that the levy would last until 2029.