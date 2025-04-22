Bank of Lithuania disagrees that bank solidarity contribution would last until 2029

The Bank of Lithuania previously reported that profits of commercial banks operating in the country increased and exceeded EUR 1 billion in 2024.
MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn party, therefore, proposes to that banks would continue paying the levy on extra profits.
Last year, parliament decided that the solidarity contribution, which was introduced in 2023, would be in effect in 2025 as well. Yet the Nemunas Dawn party suggests that the levy would last until 2029.
Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania Gediminas Šimkus told reporters Tuesday that profits from interest should no longer be treated as unexpected or extra, thus the tax should not be referred to as "a solidarity contribution".
Moreover, he says that the latest proposals coming from some politicians no longer meet the „original philosophy“ behind the solidarity contribution.
Šimkus reminded that when the decision was made to tax banking profits additionally, the extra profits resulted from unexpected macroeconomic circumstances. At the time, inflation was growing rapidly and the European Central Bank was forced to raise interest rates.
Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas opposes extending the levy on banks, too. According to him, banks now actively contribute to funding defence and infrastructure, but lending to small- and medium-sized enterprises should be promoted instead.