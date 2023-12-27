Baltics, Poland push for EU’s 13th sanctions package against Russia

The diplomat says that the next package should expand the lists of dual-use and high-tech products that are key to preventing Russia from upgrading its military industry.
“The Baltic States and Poland – we encourage our allies to start drafting the 13th package now, after the New Year. It would be very important to have the agreement before the somber two-year anniversary of the war at the end of February. We have time and ideas, and we hope that other partners will be ready too,” Pranckevičius told the LRT public radio on Wednesday.
So far proposals of Lithuania and other countries for the sanctions package have remained confidential. Pranckevičius hinted that the package should include products that could be used in the war against Ukraine.
“What we propose will be confidential until the Brussels tabloids spill the beans. We are constantly seeing new elements found on the battlefield, so there is a constant need to expand the critical lists. The lists of dual-purpose products and high-technology, which are perhaps most decisive in undermining Russia’s ability to upgrade its military industry,” the ambassador to the EU said.
The lists of individuals are also regularly updated with new names, he said.
“Unfortunately, the nuclear energy and gas sectors remain untouched, as always, due to the lack of unanimity. So here we are, constantly, every time, reminding our partners that we should start sanctioning these sectors as well,” Pranckevičius added.
The ambassador also recalled that Lithuania had made a significant contribution to the 12th package of sanctions against Russia.
“The 12th package (&) contains a lot of Lithuanian proposals, especially on software, drones, lasers, dual-use technologies. As many as half of the 147 new individuals or companies [included in the sanctions package – ELTA] were proposed by Lithuania,” Pranckevičius said.