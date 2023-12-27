Baltics, Poland push for EU’s 13th sanctions package against Russia

The diplomat says that the next package should expand the lists of dual-use and high-tech products that are key to preventing Russia from upgrading its military industry.

“The Baltic States and Poland – we encourage our allies to start drafting the 13th package now, after the New Year. It would be very important to have the agreement before the somber two-year anniversary of the war at the end of February. We have time and ideas, and we hope that other partners will be ready too,” Pranckevičius told the LRT public radio on Wednesday.

So far proposals of Lithuania and other countries for the sanctions package have remained confidential. Pranckevičius hinted that the package should include products that could be used in the war against Ukraine.