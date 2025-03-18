Baltics, Poland announce plans to leave mine ban treaty

"We believe that in the current security environment it is of paramount importance to provide our defence forces with flexibility and freedom of choice of potential use of new weapon systems and solutions to bolster the defence of the Alliance’s vulnerable Eastern Flank," reads the statement issued by the four defence ministers on Tuesday morning.
"Despite our withdrawal, we will remain committed to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians during an armed conflict. Our nations will continue to uphold these principles while addressing our security needs," the ministers said.
The joint statement was signed by Estonian Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur, Latvian Minister of Defence Andris Sprūds, Lithuanian Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė and Polish Minister of National Defence Władysław Marcin Kosiniak-Kamysz.
In Lithuania, the final decision on leaving the international treaty is taken by the president and the Seimas.
Lithuania joined the Ottawa Treaty prohibiting the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel mines in 2004.