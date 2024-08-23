Baltic Way reminds us that we must constantly reinforce walls of our independence – PM

„85 years ago today, on 23 August, a tragedy for Europe and the world was heralded: by signing the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact two totalitarian regimes divided the continent into ’spheres of influence’, claiming for themselves the right to kill, deport, enslave and deny the freedom and dignity of millions of people. For Lithuania, this black day soon became a separation from the free world for five long decades,“ says the prime minister.

„23 August, which many of us have witnessed firsthand, brought together the people of the three countries on the Baltic Way, setting an example of unity to the world, encouraging us not to give up in the long struggle for what was taken away at gunpoint. The Baltic Way was a reminder that the victories of tyrants can only be short-lived and that no country, regardless of its size, is or will be just a pawn on a dictator’s board as long as it has an unbroken, freedom-loving people. And today, when the world’s security is once again at peril, we do not need to look far for inspiring examples – we still have among us the people whose struggle restored freedom and whose efforts rebuilt the walls of our Independence. Our task is to continue to strengthen it, brick by brick. I am pleased that we are doing so consistently. I hope that future generations will do the same,“ says Šimonytė.