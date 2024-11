On Friday, 22 November, Vilnius is hosting a meeting of the Baltic Council of Ministers, bringing together the heads of Government of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia – Ingrida Šimonytė, Evika Siliņa, and Kristen Michal – to discuss key issues of regional security, defence, safety of critical infrastructure, support for Ukraine, progress in joint infrastructure projects, sanctions against Russia, the EU and NATO agendas, and other issues of relevance for tripartite cooperation.