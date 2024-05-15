Baltic, Icelandic FMs warn Georgia of losing all in ‘just one blink’ with repressive law

“Georgia has already achieved a lot on its EU integration path. You have never been as close to the start of EU accession negotiations as you have come last December,” Landsbergis said.

According to the minister, the visit of the diplomatic leaders is also aimed at sending a message to the ruling parties of Georgia that they are continuing on the very dangerous course.

“The first objective of us coming here is to express our support and solidarity with everyone who fights for Georgia’s democratic and European choice (&) The future belongs to Georgian people and it should not be captured by anyone,” he stated.

“We came to Georgia as your closest friends. Friends who care about Georgia and its people, who care about Georgia’s European future,” Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told a press conference in Tbilisi on Wednesday.

“However, neither the achievements of the past nor those of the future can be taken for granted. It took many years and lots of effort, but everything can be lost in just one blink. Our duty is to tell those things to you as they are,” he warned.

“Let me be very clear – the adoption of ‘foreign agents’’ law as well as continued repressions against Georgia’s civil society will stop Georgia’s further progress on the EU and NATO path. If this happens, responsibility will lie squarely on Georgia’s government,” Landsbergis noted.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna underlined that the ministers came to Tbilisi not to “give lectures” to the people of Georgia, but to tell the truth and support civil society.