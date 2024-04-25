“Baltic Bridge to Alienating Societies: Discovering Shared Values to Ensure Regional Stability”: a closer look at a sensitive topic

The panel’s last presenter was Eugenija Kovaliova from UKreate Hub – an initiative created under Open Lithuania Foundation, which focuses on promoting democracy, rule of law and human rights in the country. Eugenija described the main idea behind the creation of the UKreate Hub initiative – while many basic needs of Ukrainian refugees were covered by Lithuanian and other organisations, there was also a high demand for self-actualisation from those Ukrainians who have settled down in Lithuania. The UKreate Hub is a community of Ukrainians, mostly women (“and that reflects the trend of migration”, stresses Eugenija), who engage in networking events, charity initiatives and collecting humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine. This is very important, emphasised Eugenija, as those women who participate in the Hub’s events feel like they can get out of the “survival mode” and to do something. The panel discussed the impact of migration on evolving gender roles and social perceptions, as women from Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia adapt to new circumstances and fulfill different roles. As Lina Šlipavičiūtė put it: “Some of those women told me, that sometimes they feel like they have to be both women and men now.”