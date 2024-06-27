Baltic and Polish leaders call on EU to reinforce border security

The letter, signed by the leaders of the Baltic States and Poland, highlights Russia’s growing ambitions to invade its neighbors and escalate confrontation with the West. The leaders underscore Russia’s active hybrid attacks against its neighbors, including recurrent episodes of instrumentalized migration, sabotage, disinformation, and cyber-attacks.
„We live in the shadow of war and our countries know like no other what it means to be an EU border state. We see the negative economic impact on the regions and communities along our borders with Russia and Belarus, but this has not affected our unconditional support for Ukraine. We have made significant steps to deter and defend against the growing threat of aggression at both national and EU levels,“ the letter reads.
In light of the threats posed by Russia and Belarus on the EU’s borders, the leaders of Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, and Poland urge the EU to implement measures for enhanced protection of EU territory, as well as deterrence and defense.
„The installation of a defense infrastructure system at the EU’s external borders with Russia and Belarus would respond to the urgent need to protect the EU against emerging military and hybrid threats. A defense initiative is crucial to protect Europe today and in the future,“ the letter states.
This proposal will be discussed further with other EU leaders at the European Council meeting in Brussels today.