Baltic and Polish leaders call on EU to reinforce border security

The letter, signed by the leaders of the Baltic States and Poland, highlights Russia’s growing ambitions to invade its neighbors and escalate confrontation with the West. The leaders underscore Russia’s active hybrid attacks against its neighbors, including recurrent episodes of instrumentalized migration, sabotage, disinformation, and cyber-attacks.

„We live in the shadow of war and our countries know like no other what it means to be an EU border state. We see the negative economic impact on the regions and communities along our borders with Russia and Belarus, but this has not affected our unconditional support for Ukraine. We have made significant steps to deter and defend against the growing threat of aggression at both national and EU levels,“ the letter reads.