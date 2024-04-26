Ballot numbers allotted to parties participating in European elections

It transpired that the Freedom Party would be listed as number one on ballot papers, the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) would be 2nd and the Labour Party 3rd.

A draw of lots determined that the Lithuanian Regions’ Party will be listed 4th on ballot papers, the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) will be 5th, the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Union (LLRA-KŠS) – 6th, the Green Party – 7th, the Nation and Justice Union (Centrists, Nationalists) – 8th, the Liberal Movement – 9th and the Samogitian party – 10th.