Ballot numbers allotted to parties participating in European elections

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: ELTA / Dainius Labutis

On Friday, 26 April, political parties participating in the European Parliament election campaign drew lots to determine their numbers that will be used on ballot papers. The procedure was organised by the Central Electoral Commission (VRK).

It transpired that the Freedom Party would be listed as number one on ballot papers, the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) would be 2nd and the Labour Party 3rd.

A draw of lots determined that the Lithuanian Regions’ Party will be listed 4th on ballot papers, the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) will be 5th, the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Union (LLRA-KŠS) – 6th, the Green Party – 7th, the Nation and Justice Union (Centrists, Nationalists) – 8th, the Liberal Movement – 9th and the Samogitian party – 10th.

Number 11 went to the party Freedom and Justice, 12 – to the Christian Union, 13 – to Democrats For Lithuania, 14 – to the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), 15 – to the National Alliance, 16 – to the Lithuanian People’s Party (LLP) and 17 – to the Christian Democracy Party (LKDP).

Although 17 parties drew lots, yet two of them, the Christian Democracy Party (LKDP) and the Samogitian Party, plan to form a coalition entitled the Peace Coalition, which will run under the number 10.

Lithuanians will go to the polls to elect members of the European Parliament on 9 June.

