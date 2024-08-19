Ballot numbers allocated to parties participating in Seimas election campaign

It has transpired that the Nation and Justice Union (Centrists, Nationalists) will be listed first on ballot papers. The National Alliance will be second and the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) third.

The Green Party will be listed fourth on ballots, the Lithuanian People’s Party – 5th, the Regions’ Party – 6th, the Christian Democracy Party – 7th, the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) – 8th, the Labour Party – 9th, and Freedom and Justice – 10th.