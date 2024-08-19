Ballot numbers allocated to parties participating in Seimas election campaign

It has transpired that the Nation and Justice Union (Centrists, Nationalists) will be listed first on ballot papers. The National Alliance will be second and the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) third.
The Green Party will be listed fourth on ballots, the Lithuanian People’s Party – 5th, the Regions’ Party – 6th, the Christian Democracy Party – 7th, the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) – 8th, the Labour Party – 9th, and Freedom and Justice – 10th.
Furthermore, the party Democrats For Lithuania will be 11th, the Nemunas Dawn – 12th, the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) – 13th, the Liberal Movement – 14th, the Samogitian Party – 15th, the Freedom Party – 16th, and the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KŠS) – 17th.
The Samogitian Party, the Christian Democracy Party and the Labour Party, which are running as a coalition, had to pick just one of the allotted numbers and decided on the number nine.
Elections to the Seimas will take place on 13 October.