Average pension may reach EUR 755 per month in 2026 – minister

According to Minister of Social Security and Labour Monika Navickienė, under the current pension growth rate, pensions in Lithuania would reach 50% of the average salary in 2026 rather than in 2030. She says the average old-age pension that year may stand at EUR 755 per month, or EUR 816 having accumulated the required working experience.

„What we had planned to accomplish in 2030 as regards pension size may be accomplished in 2026, if the momentum that the current Government has is maintained,“ she said.

The minister mentioned that in 2021-2023 the average pension rose by around 60%.