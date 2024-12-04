Authorities will supervise food prices – Seimas speaker

The speaker emphasised the need of effective monitoring of prices. He says this issue must not be left to its own devices and needs attention of institutions or agencies under the Government.

"An important emphasis is on strengthening supervisory institutions, which would monitor if there are no [cartel] agreements, distorted competition," Skvernelis told the radio station Žinių radijas.

According to the speaker, the state will not set prices of individual products but will strive for fair behaviour with consumers. He says regulatory tools are in place if it is determined that companies set unjustified markups or make unjustified excess profits.