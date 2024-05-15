Authorities oblige ex-president’s donor to let inspectors examine underground structure in his estate

Staff of the State Territorial Planning and Construction Inspectorate (VTPSI) visited Borisov’s estate and viewed the land plot, where they found engineering structures, cooling and air conditioning systems leading underground, suggesting that there may be unlawful structures underground. However, inspectors were not allowed to enter the premises in question. The officials instructed the underground structures to be dug out by 6 June so they could be examined to determine if they were built legally.

Inspectors, who were accompanied by police officers, assume that the underground structure is 3 metres wide and 300 metres long. Earlier, suspicion was raised that this might be a shooting range.

Borisov is communicating with Lithuanian institutions through his lawyers.