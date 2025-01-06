Auditors set to focus on security, health and education, sustainability of public finances this year

The National Audit Office presented its 2025 Activity Plan, which focuses on national security and defence, access to health services and education, innovation and technological progress, and sustainable and balanced budgeting, with an emphasis on reducing the shadow economy and improving the efficiency of tax collection.
This year, 32 audits and assessments are expected to be completed and presented, and 26 new audits and assessments will be launched, with results to be presented in 2026.
"The planning of topics for future audits and assessments is based on continuous and consistent monitoring of the public sector, analysis of data, and active engagement with different groups and institutions. (…) This systematic and expert approach ensures that available resources are directed to where they can bring the greatest benefit and promote fundamental changes in public governance," said Auditor General Mindaugas Macijauskas.
The National Audit Office, in its function as the fiscal authority, draws up annual opinions and monitors compliance with the rules and the fulfilment of the tasks set out in the Constitutional Law on the Implementation of the Fiscal Treaty.
In 2025, opinions will be presented on the endorsement of the economic development scenario, on the assessment of draft general government budgets and on the compliance of municipalities with fiscal discipline rules.