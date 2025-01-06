Auditors set to focus on security, health and education, sustainability of public finances this year

The National Audit Office presented its 2025 Activity Plan, which focuses on national security and defence, access to health services and education, innovation and technological progress, and sustainable and balanced budgeting, with an emphasis on reducing the shadow economy and improving the efficiency of tax collection.

This year, 32 audits and assessments are expected to be completed and presented, and 26 new audits and assessments will be launched, with results to be presented in 2026.