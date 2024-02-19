At least 15 searches carried out in Stepukonis' embezzlement case – EU prosecutor

“When allegations were formally brought against Šarūnas Stepukonis, his whereabouts were unknown. A search was launched and he was detained on 10 February. His detention is due to expire on 24 February. After finding Stepukonis, the investigation is now focused in two directions: clarifying the circumstances and finding the embezzled assets and freezing them,” EU Prosecutor Darius Karčinskas told a press conference held at the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) on Monday.

“Over the past week alone, at least 15 searches have been carried out in both Lithuania and Estonia. (&) We will inform the public about key decisions,” he added.

Head of FNTT Rolandas Kiškis specified that a large amount of media and information from servers was seized during the searches.

“That information needs to be aligned and compared with the interviews of Stepukonis. It takes quite a time and human resource to do that. (&) Certainly more than a day,” he said.