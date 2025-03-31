Armoured vehicle lost in Pabradė has been recovered – military

Almost at 10:00 p.m. Sunday the second attaching point was found in pitch-dark, the divers managed to attach the hoisting line to it at 11:08 p.m., the winches were started at 2:45 a.m. Monday and at 4:30 a.m. the lost vehicle was completely hauled out.
The Lithuanian Military Police and US investigators currently are hands-on on site. Solidarity and respect of the public is requested at this moment of waiting for their findings.
"You have put your trust in the rescuers for so long, and now it is even more necessary. Until the investigators have information to share, our calm and collection is desired. The incredible sensitivity and delicacy of the situation for the missing soldiers’ families must be respected," writes Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė.
The search and rescue mission began on 25 March following reports of lost contact with four US troops and a tracked vehicle they were operating during an exercise at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Pabradė.
The search and rescue operation in the most plausible incident site was started and is conducted by the Lithuanian and US military with support of capabilities of the Fire and Rescue Department, other public institutions and Allied forces.
The missing troops are assigned to 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, US Army. The US Army has been rotating in forces to maintain uninterrupted presence and training in Lithuania since 2019.