Armonaitė to lead Freedom Party in Seimas elections

The party’s board confirmed on Friday that MP Vytautas Raskevičius would be the second on the list. He received 1,600 votes when candidates were being ranked.
Third will be MP Vytautas Mitalas, deputy speaker of the Seimas, who garnered 1,200 votes in the ranking process.
Further on the list of candidates are MPs Morgana Danielė, Ieva Pakarklytė and Monika Ošmianskienė, Minister of Justice Ewelina Dobrowolska, followed by Rasa Račienė, Donalda Meiželytė and Daniel Ilkevič closing the top ten.
The second ten includes Nerijus Vitkauskas, Agnė Vaiciukevičiūtė, Artūras Žukauskas, Kasparas Adomaitis, Karolis Žemaitis, Raivydas Rakauskas, Erika Kuročkina, Zakiras Medžidovas, Iveta Paludnevičiūtė and Rokas Garliauskas.
The Freedom Party will put forward a total of 114 candidates for parliamentary elections to be held on 13 October.