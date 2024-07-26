Armonaitė to lead Freedom Party in Seimas elections

The party’s board confirmed on Friday that MP Vytautas Raskevičius would be the second on the list. He received 1,600 votes when candidates were being ranked.

Third will be MP Vytautas Mitalas, deputy speaker of the Seimas, who garnered 1,200 votes in the ranking process.

Further on the list of candidates are MPs Morgana Danielė, Ieva Pakarklytė and Monika Ošmianskienė, Minister of Justice Ewelina Dobrowolska, followed by Rasa Račienė, Donalda Meiželytė and Daniel Ilkevič closing the top ten.