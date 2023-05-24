2023 m. gegužės 24 d. 17:15
Anušauskas supported snap election – Landsbergis responds to criticism
Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas, a member of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), has declared that the party should have communicated with other coalition partners, the Liberal Movement and Freedom Party, about its idea of a snap election. He also stated that he had a different “style and understanding” than TS-LKD leader Gabrielius Landsbergis.
