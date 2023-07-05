2023 July 05 11:28

Anušauskas: pessimism on Ukraine’s membership does not help ahead of NATO Summit

 
Arvydas Anušauskas
Arvydas Anušauskas
PHOTO: ELTA / Marius Morkevičius

Lithuania’s Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas urges politicians to refrain from making pessimistic statements about Ukraine’s transatlantic prospects when talks are still ongoing on the wording of the would-be declaration for the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius.

The minister wrote in a post on Facebook that politicians could offer their “expertise insights” during or after the Summit.

“When we speak about Ukraine’s NATO membership prospects in this difficult time, it is best to avoid political tricks. When talks on the wording of the text are ongoing, public pessimism does not help,” Anušauskas stated Wednesday.

Source
Topics
Be raštiško ELTA sutikimo šios naujienos tekstą kopijuoti draudžiama.
ELTA
Comment Show discussion
Top articles
Delfi
Bookmark
Share
Opinions