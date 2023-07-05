The minister wrote in a post on Facebook that politicians could offer their “expertise insights” during or after the Summit.
2023 July 05 11:28
Anušauskas: pessimism on Ukraine’s membership does not help ahead of NATO Summit
ELTA
PHOTO:
Lithuania’s Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas urges politicians to refrain from making pessimistic statements about Ukraine’s transatlantic prospects when talks are still ongoing on the wording of the would-be declaration for the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius.
