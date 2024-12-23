Anušauskas first to confirm bid for Homeland Union leadership

Anušauskas is the only politician who had confirmed his intention to seek the post by Monday, ELTA was told by TS-LKD executive secretary Martynas Prievelis.
So far one politician – MP Paulė Kuzmickienė – has refused to join the race after being nominated by the party’s units, the party’s secretariat also said.
All the potential candidates nominated by TS-LKD branches need to agree to run for the party leadership or refuse the nomination in writing by Friday, 27 December.
Local branches of TS-LKD ended the process of nominating candidates for party leader last week. Former prime minister Ingrida Šimonytė was proposed for the next leader 69 times. Former defence minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas follows with 65 and acting party leader Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė with 29.
The TS-LKD will be electing its chair on 9 February 2025. The second round would take place on 23 February, if needed.