Anušauskas first to confirm bid for Homeland Union leadership

Anušauskas is the only politician who had confirmed his intention to seek the post by Monday, ELTA was told by TS-LKD executive secretary Martynas Prievelis.

So far one politician – MP Paulė Kuzmickienė – has refused to join the race after being nominated by the party’s units, the party’s secretariat also said.

All the potential candidates nominated by TS-LKD branches need to agree to run for the party leadership or refuse the nomination in writing by Friday, 27 December.