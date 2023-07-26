2023 July 26 15:17

Anušauskas criticised for revealing that Lithuania plans to buy German tanks

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: DELFI / Orestas Gurevičius

Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas announced after the State Defence Council meeting on 24 July that Lithuania plans to sign a letter of intent on the acquisition of main battle tanks from Germany. Some members of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence have criticised the minister for revealing details that had to remain private thus harming Lithuania’s negotiating positions.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Top articles
Delfi
Bookmark
Share
Opinions