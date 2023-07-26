2023 July 26 15:17
Anušauskas criticised for revealing that Lithuania plans to buy German tanks
Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas announced after the State Defence Council meeting on 24 July that Lithuania plans to sign a letter of intent on the acquisition of main battle tanks from Germany. Some members of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence have criticised the minister for revealing details that had to remain private thus harming Lithuania’s negotiating positions.
