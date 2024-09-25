Anticorruption Commission to address institutions over FM wife’s school

Newspaper Lietuvos rytas earlier reported that a kindergarten, a school and a stadium were planned to be built on public land in Kalnėnai. However, in 2018 the municipality and the NŽT promptly adopted decisions amending the detailed plan and land plot boundaries, thus changing land purpose. This enabled a private school to be built in the location in question. According to the report, people linked to Landsbergienė adopted the decisions in question.