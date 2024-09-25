Anticorruption Commission to address institutions over FM wife’s school

Chairman of the Anticorruption Commission Algirdas Stončaitis initially proposed referring to the Prosecutor General’s Office to protect the public interest, but the proposal of the MP from the party Democrats For Lithuania was rejected.
Liberal Movement’s MP Eugenijus Gentvilas admitted that decisions of the NŽT concerning the construction of the private school in Kalnėnai neighbourhood raised questions. Therefore, he proposed addressing the NŽT and Vilnius City Municipality for more information as to why the procedures were harmonised so fast. The commission approved this proposal.
Meanwhile, Jurgis Razma and Mindaugas Lingė, representatives of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), stated that the situation is being politicised before parliamentary elections in October.
Newspaper Lietuvos rytas earlier reported that a kindergarten, a school and a stadium were planned to be built on public land in Kalnėnai. However, in 2018 the municipality and the NŽT promptly adopted decisions amending the detailed plan and land plot boundaries, thus changing land purpose. This enabled a private school to be built in the location in question. According to the report, people linked to Landsbergienė adopted the decisions in question.
Moreover, the publication states that BaltCap Infrastructure Fund invested in Landsbergienė’s private school, whereas the municipality allocated funds for developing infrastructure in the surrounding area.