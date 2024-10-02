Another weather balloon from Belarus lands in Lithuanian military area

„On Tuesday evening, a balloon with smuggled cigarettes landed in the stadium of Birutė Uhlan Battalion stationed in Alytus. The balloon was noticed by soldiers guarding the military unit. It was inspected and removed by the Military Police,“ ELTA learned from the Armed Forces.

„On Wednesday morning, an identical balloon was observed and later landed in a military area in Vilnius district,“ the military stated.

According to the Armed Forces, the incidents are not significant in military sense as guards of military units sometimes encounter and prevent various violations.