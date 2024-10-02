Another weather balloon from Belarus lands in Lithuanian military area

„On Tuesday evening, a balloon with smuggled cigarettes landed in the stadium of Birutė Uhlan Battalion stationed in Alytus. The balloon was noticed by soldiers guarding the military unit. It was inspected and removed by the Military Police,“ ELTA learned from the Armed Forces.
„On Wednesday morning, an identical balloon was observed and later landed in a military area in Vilnius district,“ the military stated.
According to the Armed Forces, the incidents are not significant in military sense as guards of military units sometimes encounter and prevent various violations.
The Armed Forces said that military force against these balloons would be used as a drastic measure in case a threat would be clearly identified, but in this case there was no threat.
The Armed Forces added that information about the balloons carrying smuggled goods is shared with other agencies for further assessment of the incidents.