Another significant project under Investment Programme announced

According to the technical design solutions, the section of the existing road A5 from 85 km to 93.1 km will be straightened by installing a completely new four-lane road section of about 8.1 km. The remaining 3.4 km of the existing road will be reconstructed by widening it to four lanes and installing the necessary infrastructure. The reconstructed road will be of AM category, 4 lanes with a median strip and connecting and link roads and roundabouts.