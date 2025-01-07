Another significant project under Investment Programme announced

The project aims to reconstruct a longer than 12 km section of the A5 road, from 85 km to 97.06 km.
According to the technical design solutions, the section of the existing road A5 from 85 km to 93.1 km will be straightened by installing a completely new four-lane road section of about 8.1 km. The remaining 3.4 km of the existing road will be reconstructed by widening it to four lanes and installing the necessary infrastructure. The reconstructed road will be of AM category, 4 lanes with a median strip and connecting and link roads and roundabouts.
The project will be financed with EUR 25 million from EU funds and over EUR 4.4 million from the state budget.
The road works are scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.
This is the seventh project of strategic importance under the Investment Programme, the ministry said.