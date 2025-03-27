American expert: Trump is a terrible negotiator. We’ve seen this before

– Trump spoke with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia. During his conversation with Putin, Trump seemed to bargain only for what was beneficial to Putin – for Ukraine to stop attacking Russia’s petrochemical industry. How does the analytical community in the US assess the results of these talks? – Well, I think there’s a division. On the one hand, there are people who feel that whatever the faults are, at least we got some sort of cessation of some military activities and presumably there will be negotiations towards more. The other camp, which I’m part of, sees this isn’t just another ruse by Putin. As you said, ceasing the attacks on energy infrastructure benefits him as much as it does Ukraine. Of course, Ukraine is suffering horribly from Russian attacks, but the attacks on Russian energy not only impede military logistics, but they cut into Russia’s foreign earnings, so it makes things very difficult economically. Secondly, the argument that there should be no military activities in the Black Sea benefits Russia because it needs to use the Black Sea more than Ukraine does right now in order to export its goods through the Black Sea and in order to reinforce Crimea and its Navy. I mean the Russian Navy is basically holed up in Novorossiysk and is not active at all except maybe sending missiles because the Ukrainians have won the battle for the Black Sea. So stopping military operations, they have – benefits Putin more than Kiev.

– Do you think the Trump administration understands that this benefits Russia? – But to be honest with you, I don’t think the Trump administration understands much about Russia at all. Frankly, we have key members of the Administration, starting with Trump, who say that Ukraine is responsible or that NATO enlargement is responsible for the war, that the people of Donbas are Russians because they speak Russian. They say in advance that Ukraine has to give up territory. This tells me these people really do not understand or even know many of the issues that are at stake. And it begins with Trump, whose ignorance is legendary. – How do you understand this problem? Why can’t they just hire some specialists on this topic, for instance? Yeah, we heard some smart thoughts from General Kellogg, but it seems he is kinda out of this process already.

– Well, in General Kellogg’s case, the Russians said they didn’t want him, so out he went. Trump has a kind of hero worship for Putin, if that’s the right term. Secondly, they don’t want to hire experts. If you had been following the domestic scene, they’re attacking expertise across the board, not just expertise on Russia. Like what I have, although I’m, you know, I’m out of government and therefore I’m not going to be called back in. But they don’t want experts on anything. And Trump thinks he knows it all. And they believe, unfortunately, a lot of Russian propaganda. You have somebody like Tulsi Gabbard, who’s Director of National Intelligence, who goes around quoting Russian disinformation agents who write for RT, that’s Russia Today. And Rubio and Waltz, who I think do know better or at least should know better, will not contradict anything Trump says. And they go along and make these stupid statements as well.

– Maybe this is a naive policy? And they seem to believe that if they give everything to Russia, it will eventually agree to a ceasefire and stop the war? – Well, nobody really knows what Trump’s motives are, although we think that he wants to get a Nobel Peace Prize because he thinks he is … you know, his vanity knows no limit. And he also wants to surpass what Kissinger and Nixon accomplished without realising that he is not Kissinger or Nixon, that Xi Jinping, Putin are not going to oblige him and that the circumstances 54 years ago, 55 years ago are vastly different than what they are today. 55 years ago, the Soviet Union and China were mortal enemies. Today they’re allies and they’re not going to break the alliance to suit Donald Trump, although they may pretend to give him something. I think this is willful ignorance. I don’t know that it’s naive, although that may be that. But it’s also that they, in Trump’s case, they believe Russian propaganda. If you want to see a successful information campaign, watch what’s going on in the right wing of the United States.

– But you don’t need to be a big expert on foreign affairs to just look at some facts. For example, when it comes to claims of Russia that they started the war because of NATO, because NATO promised to accept Ukraine later. But if you look at the Baltics and Finland, it was kind of the same propaganda song: "No, it’s our borders. They shouldn’t be in NATO". But now we see that all those countries joined NATO and nothing happened. – You’re right. But you have people like Trump and Vance who don’t care about European security. They seem not to understand that Russia wants not only to restore its empire, but to dominate Europe and expel the United States. These are people who really do not understand anything about European history. They don’t want to know. They don’t know anything about European security and don’t want to know. And they’re not in a hurry to be briefed by experts. You know this because you live in Lithuania. I know this because I’ve spent my life studying and I’m also the child of people who fled from Europe in the 1920s and 30s. So I know it from my family history. But if you just listen to Russian propaganda and refuse to understand what European security is really all about, then it won’t matter to you.

– Do you think Ukraine has understood the rules of Trump’s game? It seems that President Zelensky has become more lenient towards Trump and thanks him for literally everything. – Well, you know, every time Zelensky now meets Trump, you know, we have the "Господин Президент, челом бью" ("Mr. President, I bow my head") kind of rhetoric. Any Russian speaker knows exactly what I’m saying. I mean, to bend the knee to Trump and tell him how great he is and so forth. And that’s what Putin tells him, how great he is and all that. Because as I said, his vanity knows no boundaries, and therefore he’s completely vulnerable. He’s also a terrible negotiator. What we’re seeing now is what you saw with regard to North Korea and Afghanistan.

In Afghanistan, he negotiated with the Taliban over the head of the Afghan government, and as a result, the Afghan government collapsed, although that happened after he left office and the Taliban came back in. And in North Korea, not knowing any of the issues, he had this big negotiation with Kim Jong Un, which would have probably led to another disaster if his staff hadn’t intervened at the last moment and gotten him to realise that the North Koreans were not offering anything serious. So as a result, both of those negotiations were failures, the one with Russia, I think is going to be a failure for Ukraine. But the Ukrainians have had no choice because they’re the most vulnerable party. And in Trump’s world, if you’re vulnerable, you’re weak and he bullies you. But he can’t bully Putin. But he won’t. I’m, I’m thinking right now of an article that I’m going to write where I, once again, I, I don’t know how many times I’ve said this, the only way you’re going to get a serious negotiation out of Putin is if the United States and the, and Europe give Ukraine the weapons and support it needs on a sustained, constant basis. Because when that happens, the Russian army is in retreat. When that doesn’t happen, the Russian army advances, and the course of the war shows that. So if you want to get Putin to the table, you enforce the sanctions rigorously, you may even impose new ones, and you give Ukraine all the support that it needs. Then, and only then, might you get a negotiation.

– But Trump has already promised everyone in TV broadcasts that he will not give any weapons to Ukraine, I mean additional weapons. So how can he change his position now? If he even realizes that he is doing something wrong. – Well, for Trump, nothing is concrete. He can change his mind tomorrow and he will. About all kinds. And first of all, we are giving back. We have resumed support to Ukraine. But the point is it has to be made constant. It has to be consistent and it has to be over a long period of time. And then not only can you get a negotiation, but I think even under those circumstances, Ukraine could actually win because the situation in Russia, I think is, is not nearly as strong as Putin likes to portray it, or as American right wingers do. But again, we’re dealing with people who are, to use an American phrase, triumphantly ignorant of the situation and they happen to have power and are very loud and aggressive in their ignorance. So it’s very hard to make anything else heard. But the fact of the matter is that based on all the evidence today, this negotiation is probably not going to end well for Ukraine.

– Let’s talk a bit about the lies and Russian propaganda. You outlined that Trump believes in it. And as an example, Putin recently assured Trump that the Ukrainians were surrounded in the Kursk region and that he was allegedly making concessions so as not to see them destroyed. Is this an imitation of Trump’s small victory? After all, the Ukrainians could easily provide him with evidence that there is no envelopment of Ukrainian forces. Won’t it sound ridiculous if Ukraine proves it? – It’s ridiculous. But again, we have an Administration that does not want to be bothered with facts. And that’s not only true about Ukraine, as I have an article in the press that shows that. I mean, they’ve gotten rid of all the institutions in government that report on social, economic, demographic and technological trends because those would show that his policies are crazy. Instead, they want to invent their own reality, which they then believe and assert at every opportunity. So the same is true with Ukraine. And you have millions of people who are easily swayed by propaganda and believe anything that they hear or that or what Trump tells them. And as a result, we have to keep fighting this war. We have people who get up there and say that we have no interest in supporting Ukraine, that it’s open due to the enlargement of NATO and other such nonsense. And you – we are constantly busy fighting these people and trying to point out the truth. There’s a famous line by Martin Luther that lies, wait, lies, hypocrisy and superstition have ample wages, but truth goes begging, and that’s the truth here also.

– Discussions are currently underway about what exactly a ceasefire along the contact line would look like. President Zelensky says that Trump also understands that the Berlin option of cutting dozens of towns and villages between the two sides is not viable. What will be the outcome? – I really have no idea what the outcome will be. I don’t think anybody else does. Setting up a peace mechanism over a 1000 mile front requires thousands of soldiers, very tough negotiations on all the details, all the kinds of things that Trump is not willing or able to do. So I’m not optimistic. I’m certain that none of that, none of these people either is willing or able to understand all the nuances and details that have to be worked out. What to accept the fact that for Vladimir Putin, there is only one solution to this problem, which is the destruction of an independent Ukraine and the restoration of the Russian Empire. Furthermore, I don’t see Trump caring or spending any effort to do anything about the fact that Putin is attacking all of Europe at the same time. Lithuania. Yeah. Lithuania, Finland, Great Britain, Italy, they’re all, they’re all being attacked non militarily, but still they’re all being attacked as we are talking. And nobody in the United States government has said a word about that or is going to. So that’s where we are.

– So do you think we should still count on American support in military matters? – Well, look, you are in NATO and you have European allies who are beginning to wake up at least France and Germany and Great Britain or some people won’t wake up like Spain because they say, well, the Russian army’s never going to get to the Pyrenees, but you have to defend yourself. I’ve done a lot of work with the Ukrainians in America and I keep telling them they have to learn from the Israeli example, that the Israelis understood that they were all alone, that nobody would help them, and they developed their own defence. They, and they probably also, well, they widely believe that they have a nuclear weapon, although they’ve never used it or threatened it really. But their army is the best in the Middle East because they understand that they have to defend themselves, even if they rely extensively on the United States.

– Finnish President Alexander Stubb claimed that Ukraine must be militarised to the teeth and this is the only solution to deter Moscow. So would it be enough to deter Russia? – The Ukrainian military by itself is not enough, but together with all the other militaries and whatever American support is forthcoming, and particularly the threat of nuclear deterrence that might deter Russia for a few years because they have to recover from this war. But Europe has an immense distance to travel because first of all there is militarily and politically – there’s no such thing as Europe. So you need a European institution, probably NATO, that would become the command and control headquarters for the mobilisation of a European military, which means armed forces, defence industry, intelligence, command and control. And that’s logistics. And that’s only the beginning.

– Trump’s Administration considers giving up the NATO Supreme Allied Commander EURope (SACEUR) post to a European general, according to NBC News sources. Would this effectively mean the US is leaving NATO? Otherwise, how could American troops in Europe be subordinate to a European commanding officer? – Well, in theory they could be, but you’re right, it probably means they want to get out of NATO. And again, it’s another example of the fact that they know nothing nor care and are completely ignorant about European security and are going to hand Putin the victory of a lifetime. – Do you think we should rethink NATO here in Europe? Maybe creating a "European Army". How do you see the future of NATO if America maybe stays but doesn’t live up to its commitments? You know, we’re not sure what that would look like.

– Well, as Voltaire says at the end of Candide [novel], Jardin, one has to cultivate his own garden and Europe, as I said, Europe has to transform itself into a political-military entity. So that means NATO and the European Union have to become security providers on a much grander scale for the continent. Because if the, if Trump is really pulling out and I hadn’t heard that story, but I assume it’s true, then really NATO is going to be a strictly European affair, except for Canada. – Let’s talk a bit about the expansion of the nuclear umbrella in Europe. What is your opinion on this? Could Ukraine also participate in this with its experience as a nuclear armed state? And it’s developing cruise missile and ballistic missile delivery systems.

– Well, I recently wrote about this. What’s happening if America is pulling out of NATO, and from what you’re telling me it seems like it, then somebody has to provide the nuclear umbrella France has offered. There are many difficulties here because the French nuclear force, as it is presently structured, is fundamentally a force for the defence of France and exclusively commanded by France. Now, if you put together the French and British nuclear forces, you have to resolve these questions of command and control. You also have to decide whether other people are going to have a voice or, metaphorically speaking, a hand on the button of nuclear weapons. Frederik Merz has already said he wants one. The Polish government, well, President Duda says he wants American nuclear weapons in Poland. And Vice President Vance, in a typically ignorant way, said he was shocked to hear this and it’s not going to happen. But he shouldn’t be shocked because if you’re not going to defend Europe conventionally, you need to do that. Prime Minister Tusk has said that he wants Poland to develop its own nuclear weapons. Now what we are doing is proliferating nuclear weapons, to be honest.

And Trump and his team have no understanding of the nuclear dimension of NATO, that NATO acted to prevent nuclear proliferation, that the whole point of the Nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty 57 years ago was an agreement between Moscow and Washington based on the experience of World War 2. That Germany would never have nuclear weapons. And if you are, you know, if you understood, or understand the Soviet mentality at that time, it makes perfect sense given the losses they had. So now are we going to let Germany have a hand in the nuclear defence of Europe? Are we going to let Poland develop its own nuclear weapons? An independent Polish nuclear weapon seen from Moscow is a red flag. And that’s not for Putin, that’s for anybody, even more for Ukraine. I wrote about this 30 years ago when you had nuclear weapons in Ukraine. And I said then that if the new Ukrainian government tried to take physical and operational control of these weapons, that there would be a war. If NATO enlargement is a threat to Russia or even the talk of it, because nobody wanted Ukraine in NATO. But if that was a threat to Russia, nuclear weapons in Ukraine are a threat to Russia because there’s no defence. So these are the most serious questions and you can’t answer them in the space of a radio or television or Zoom interview. They need to be negotiated really down to the last detail and that takes a long time. And these are crucial questions for European security which cannot be solved in a moment’s notice.

– Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that we should expect a Russian offensive in 2030, but if sanctions are lifted, it might happen even sooner. Do you agree with these predictions? – Well, there’s a famous quote in the United States from a baseball player who had difficulties with the English language. His name was Yogi Berra. And he said prediction is difficult, especially about the future. And I don’t know that 2030 is the date, but if sanctions are removed, the Russian military machine gets a tremendous impetus forward. And if Ukraine falls to Russia, yes, because there is the danger at some point in the future, I’m not going to give you a year because that we can’t say that for sure, but that they will be interested in going further because Russia is an empire. Its rulers are obsessed with what they call the regathering of Russian lands. And for Putin, and I suspect for lots of people in his team, Russia was the Soviet Union. So they may want to recover, if not the territorial control of, say, the Baltic states, Poland, Slovakia, Czechia – Czech Republic, Hungary and the Balkan States and so on. They certainly want to have a dominant influence there. They’ve never really recognised any of those states as sovereign. And I wrote about this years ago as well, and they are conducting a war with Europe and they are in a permanent state of war with Europe. So such warnings are not misplaced. Even the date may be off because nobody can really say what ’s going on. That could happen, but it depends also on whether the Europeans can defend themselves. And that also means a robust conventional as well as nuclear deterrent.

– Given the Trump’s administration’s policies and isolationist behaviours, do you expect the West will collapse? – Well, first of all, I don’t – it’s not isolationist. They want to dominate Latin America and they want to focus on China. So they’re not going to be isolationist. They’re going to be very concerned about East Asia. And therefore I would never use that word. I think it’s a term of American polemics and it’s, it’s a nice word to throw at your opponents, but it really doesn’t fit analytically. Will the alliance collapse? I hope not. And I don’t think so because the threat from Russia is too great now. So I do. I do hope that Europe will recover its nerve because if it doesn’t then we do have a collapse. But it is very late in the game and there has been a deficit of leadership in Europe to be blunt, and there has certainly been a deficit of attention to strategic issues of all kinds. And we’re at the 11th hour. So you need to start rebuilding a European wide defence system now, and I think that’s happening, but it’s going to take a long time because they’re going to have to overcome national sovereignty to be effective and create a truly European military political structure that can do that. And that means cutting into the sovereignty of all the great European States, and because the ultimate repository of sovereignty is command of military forces.