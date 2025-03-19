Amb. Michael McFaul: Trump is giving Putin everything he wants

– Well, first, I would say never in the history of the NATO alliance has NATO ever attacked the Soviet Union or Russia. And so when you hear Nikolai Patrushev, I used to negotiate with Mr Patrushev. I know him well. When you hear him say that, I think people need to remember. That NATO is not a threat to Russia. Never has attacked Russia, ever. Never attacked the Soviet Union, ever. And the way I think about it, you know, I’m looking out my window at my neighbour. If he builds a fence to protect him, that’s not a threat to me. It’s only a threat to me if I have the intention to try to rob him. But if he’s building a fence and I have no intention to ever attack him, that’s not a threat to me. NATO is a defensive alliance and, and, and it always has been and always should be. And therefore that it’s, you know, Russians should not worry about NATO because NATO’s never attacked them. But I do worry about Russia becoming more aggressive against NATO allies, including Lithuania. That’s new and that’s threatening, and that’s very worrisome to me. And that’s why, in my mind, in terms of my country’s security interests, I don’t want a war with Russia. I don’t want America to go to a war with Russia. I think that would be a very bad outcome for the security interests of my country. And so the best way to avoid war with Russia is strengthening NATO, strengthening our commitment to Article 5, more military assistance to our frontline states, including Lithuania. That’s the way to keep the peace. That’s what Ronald Reagan said. Peace through strength, that works. Appeasement. That doesn’t work. And tragically your country knows better than any country. Lithuania knows better than any country in the world how appeasement does not work. You tragically lived through the 1930s and 40s and you saw the failures of those kinds of strategies, whereas we saw the success of NATO after its creation in 1949. And I would just remind your viewers that when NATO was created in 49, there were people in my country that said, Oh my goodness, we’re going to poke the Soviet bear and that’s going to lead to war. Even George Kennan, a very famous diplomat, former ambassador to the Soviet Union, that’s what he said back in 49 that turned out to not to be true. And then they said the same thing about bringing West Germany in 1955 to NATO. People said, Oh my goodness, this will lead to World War Three. It didn’t happen. And then they said the same thing about the expansion of NATO to the Baltic states when President Bush began talking about it in 2002. And everybody said this is going to lead to war with Russia. Exactly the opposite happened. And we’ve experienced 20 years of peace after that. After that, that was The Big Bang, the last major expansion of NATO announced in 2022 and completed in 2004. And that’s led to 20 years of peace and stability. Strengthening NATO is the way to avoid war with Russia.