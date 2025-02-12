Alytus hospital sees rise in newborn deliveries in January

"The first month of this year was not a disappointment for us – it has been a long time since we had such a high number of births in a month. Sixteen girls and 19 boys were born. Usually, we receive 25 newborn deliveries in January," Rasa Ivanovienė, head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the hospital, said.

The doctor observed that the rise in the number of newborns is also due to women from other cities coming to give birth in Alytus.