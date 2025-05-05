2025.05.05 15:03

Allied helicopters will be seen at low altitude over Lithuania during Exercise Griffin Lightning

 
PHOTO: Andrius Ufartas | Delfi

On 3-23 May, international military Exercise Griffin Lightning 2025 will be conducted, it will incorporate the majority of training events held in Lithuania in May. This Saturday the part most visible to the public will kick off: German Air Force helicopter movement at low altitude during the light and the dark part of the day, the Armed Forces announced.

The German Air Force will move approx. 30 aircraft to that end to Lithuania, including the TIGER attack, NH90 transport, CH-53 heavy-lift and the EC135 light utility helicopters. The training zone will encompass most of the territory of Lithuania and border areas. Part of the flights will take place at a particularly low altitude of 150 meters.

AD hoc low altitude no-fly zones will be imposed for the exercise period in some of the areas to ensure civil flight safety, protection of aircraft crews and residents in the area and to divide the space used by military and civilian aircraft. All flights will be conducted strictly in line with safety requirements in airspace activated on a temporary basis for the exercise period.

Organised by the NATO Multinational Corps Northeast, Griffin Lightning 2025 is an umbrella exercise for most of the training exercises held in Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Estonia in May. Exercise Griffin Lightning rehearses implementation of the NATO defence plans in our region.

