Allied helicopters will be seen at low altitude over Lithuania during Exercise Griffin Lightning

The German Air Force will move approx. 30 aircraft to that end to Lithuania, including the TIGER attack, NH90 transport, CH-53 heavy-lift and the EC135 light utility helicopters. The training zone will encompass most of the territory of Lithuania and border areas. Part of the flights will take place at a particularly low altitude of 150 meters.

AD hoc low altitude no-fly zones will be imposed for the exercise period in some of the areas to ensure civil flight safety, protection of aircraft crews and residents in the area and to divide the space used by military and civilian aircraft. All flights will be conducted strictly in line with safety requirements in airspace activated on a temporary basis for the exercise period.