Alliance agreed that Ukraine’s integration in NATO is irreversible process – Nausėda

„The text [of the communique] will reflect (&) that Ukraine’s integration in NATO is an irreversible process. This is a sort of a bridge from the current situation and future membership,“ Nausėda told reporters in Washington, DC.

„This is a compromise, which NATO could offer to Ukrainians, and the Ukrainian side agreed with such wording,“ the president added.

According to the head of state, if Ukraine joined the Alliance now, NATO would have to apply Article 5 on collective defence,