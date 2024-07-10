2024.07.10 11:35

Alliance agreed that Ukraine’s integration in NATO is irreversible process – Nausėda

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Alliance agreed that Ukraine’s integration in NATO is irreversible process – Nausėda
Alliance agreed that Ukraine’s integration in NATO is irreversible process – Nausėda
PHOTO: VALENTYN OGIRENKO | Reuters / Scanpix

President Gitanas Nausėda, who is attending the NATO summit in the United States, says that NATO leaders have agreed that Ukraine’s integration in the Alliance is an irreversible process.

„The text [of the communique] will reflect (&) that Ukraine’s integration in NATO is an irreversible process. This is a sort of a bridge from the current situation and future membership,“ Nausėda told reporters in Washington, DC.

„This is a compromise, which NATO could offer to Ukrainians, and the Ukrainian side agreed with such wording,“ the president added.

According to the head of state, if Ukraine joined the Alliance now, NATO would have to apply Article 5 on collective defence,

„Today NATO is not ready to say more than it has done. Commitment to Article 5 means that measures would have to be taken here and now. How this would be done even if sending troops to Ukraine is still a taboo on NATO level?“ said Nausėda.

According to the president, the idea to send military instructors to Ukraine will remain „hanging in the air“ following French parliamentary elections as some parties have reservations and question the initiative.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions