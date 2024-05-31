All-time largest Baltic Sea exercise BALTOPS 2024 to start in Klaipėda next week

Over 30 Allied warships with crews of over 4 thousand total of seamen, marines, naval aviation and other navy specialist personnel will be piered in Klaipėda over the period from 4 to 7 June. The Lithuanian Navy will host the Pre-Sail Conference in Lithuanian for the second time, with participation of Chief of Defence General Valdemaras Rupšys, Commander U.S. 6th Fleet and Naval Striking and Support Forces Vice Admiral Thomas E. Ishee, and Commander Lithuanian Navy Rear Admiral Giedrius Premeneckas.