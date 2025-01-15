All institutions must be ready to respond to hybrid warfare elements on a daily basis – Latvian president

The politician noted that he had informed the prime minister about the Baltic Sea NATO Allies Summit held on 14 January in Helsinki, and the decisions that had been prepared in advance. According to the President, the decisions taken at the Summit are absolutely necessary for the protection of critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. Rinkēvičs emphasised that Latvia would participate in and support NATO’s Baltic Sentry mission.
"We discussed with the Prime Minister the need to revisit our legal framework so that Latvia could act in a similar way as Finland did in the [submarine cable] incident in December. [...] We will continue to work with our allies to be able to respond to such events in a timely manner and to minimize them," the President said.
As reported, NATO is launching a Baltic Sea monitoring mission following the suspected sabotage of undersea cables in recent months, the alliance’s chief Mark Rutte said in Helsinki on Tuesday.
At a meeting on Tuesday in Helsinki of NATO members on the Baltic Sea, Rutte said that the "Baltic Sentry" mission would "involve a range of assets, including frigates and maritime patrol aircraft, among others, and will enhance our vigilance in the Baltic".
He also said that a small fleet of naval drones will be deployed „to provide enhanced surveillance and deterrence“.
The heads of state and government of NATO members Germany, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Sweden and Estonia are discussing the security situation in the Baltic Sea region and the protection of critical underwater infrastructure in Helsinki on Tuesday.
The meeting follows a string of incidents in the Baltic that have heightened concerns about possible Russian activities in the region. In November, the electrical submarine cables between Sweden and Lithuania and Finland and Germany were damaged, with the Chinese ship Yi Peng 3 considered to be the culprit. In December, a Russian shadow fleet tanker cut the Estlink 2 power cable between Finland and Estonia.
Announcing the new operation, Rutte noted that more than 95 percent of internet traffic is secured via undersea cables, and 1.3 million kilometres of cables guarantee an estimated 10 trillion US dollars’ worth of financial transactions every day.
"Across the alliance, we have seen elements of a campaign to destabilize our societies through cyberattacks, assassination attempts and sabotage, including possible sabotage of undersea cables in the Baltic Sea," he said.
Rutte said NATO’s adversaries must know that the alliance will not accept attacks on its critical infrastructure, underlining that "we will do everything in our power to make sure that we fight back, that we are able to see what is happening and then take the next steps to make sure that that doesn’t happen again".