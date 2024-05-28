Air raid drill held at Seimas Tuesday

The exercise tested readiness to move quickly to the shelter in the premises of Building 1 of the Seimas in response to a scenario of an audible message announcing an air strike, the Office of the Seimas said.

„There has never been an air raid drill in the Seimas, and I do not know if there has been one countrywide at all. Today we are trying out an air raid-type exercise where, within a certain time, everyone in the building has to come down to the shelter. In this case, it is the first and second buildings of the Seimas that are being evacuated in this way,“ said Deputy Seimas Speaker Paulius Saudargas, who oversaw the drill.