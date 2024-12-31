Agriculture min hands over 250ha farm to mother after taking office

"I handed it over to my mother. I have signed a general authorisation," the minister told LRT TV on Monday.
Hofmanas acknowledged that he was hesitant to take the minister’s role because of the farm.
"It was one of the most difficult issues for me when I had to decide whether to take the job. It was my biggest doubt. Even though I have officially handed over (the farm – ELTA) to my mother, who will be in charge, there is also an employee on the farm who, as a company, as a director, will manage all the productive processes of the farm," he said.
Before his appointment as agriculture minister, Hofmanas was head of the Lithuanian Agricultural Council and farmer in Radviliškis District.