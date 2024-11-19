2024.11.19 17:00

After 1,000 days of war, Lithuania stands with people of Ukraine – Nausėda

 
PHOTO: DELFI / Jonas Balčiūnas

On Tuesday, as Ukraine marks 1,000 days since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression, President Gitanas Nausėda addressed all Ukrainians, urging them to remain strong and courageous, the presidency has said.

"One thousand days ago, Russia’s brutal war of aggression began. Long days and nights full of terror, destruction and heroic struggle followed. Today, Lithuania pays tribute to every fallen defender of Ukraine. We pay tribute to those of you who keep on fighting for a just peace and a better future for your nation," the president said in his video address.

President Nausėda emphasised that Lithuania will stand with Ukraine, as it has since the first day of the war, until the final victory.

"Stay strong and stay brave. History is on your side. Slava Ukraini!" the President concluded.

