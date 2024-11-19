After 1,000 days of war, Lithuania stands with people of Ukraine – Nausėda

"One thousand days ago, Russia’s brutal war of aggression began. Long days and nights full of terror, destruction and heroic struggle followed. Today, Lithuania pays tribute to every fallen defender of Ukraine. We pay tribute to those of you who keep on fighting for a just peace and a better future for your nation," the president said in his video address.
President Nausėda emphasised that Lithuania will stand with Ukraine, as it has since the first day of the war, until the final victory.
"Stay strong and stay brave. History is on your side. Slava Ukraini!" the President concluded.