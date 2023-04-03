2023 m. balandžio 03 d. 09:32

Adviser: president likely to veto law on different restrictions for Russian and Belarusian nationals

 
Prezidentas Gitanas Nausėda atsisveikina su savo šachmatų treneriu Gintautu Petraičiu
Prezidentas Gitanas Nausėda atsisveikina su savo šachmatų treneriu Gintautu Petraičiu
PHOTO: ELTA / Tomas Vinickas
President Gitanas Nausėda is likely to veto a law aimed at introducing certain restrictions on Russian and Belarusian nationals which suggest different treatment for the two nationalities, the chief adviser to the president on national security says.

The current draft law provides for stricter restrictions for Russian nationals while Belarusians would enjoy exemptions in acquiring citizenship and buying property, the presidential adviser stresses.

Elta EN
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
    Related articles
    Top articles