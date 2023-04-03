The Lithuanian Transport Safety Administration (LTSA) has transferred to the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) data on Cessna 172...
2023 m. balandžio 03 d. 09:32
Adviser: president likely to veto law on different restrictions for Russian and Belarusian nationals
PHOTO:
President Gitanas Nausėda is likely to veto a law aimed at introducing certain restrictions on Russian and Belarusian nationals which suggest different treatment for the two nationalities, the chief adviser to the president on national security says.
