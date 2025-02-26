Additional threats for Lithuania have not been identified – president’s adviser

Furthermore, he said that the Council would continue discussions on withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention that bans anti-personnel mines. According to him, some organisations urge to leave the convention sooner, while others, like the International Committee of the Red Cross, call not to use anti-personnel mines.

The adviser to President Gitanas Nausėda says there are no indications that Lithuania should be ready to counter Russian threats sooner.

Lithuania plans to establish and equip a division-sized unit by 2030. The State Defence Council in January decided that for this reason defence spending would have to be raised to 5-6% of GDP in 2026-2030.

He told reporters that decisions made earlier to have certain deterrence and defence capabilities by 2030 remain in effect.

"Speaking about the security situation, additional threats for the Republic of Lithuania have not been identified," said Česnulevičius.

Česnulevičius told the media that consultations were still ongoing with regional partners and other allies that would send troops to Lithuania if needed. According to him, the matter should be resolved within one or three months.

Speaking about GPS jamming, he said there was no indication that Russia was acting deliberately against Lithuania. According to him, Russia is trying to protect its military facilities against Ukrainian drones and missiles and is thus undertaking electronic warfare measures and, as a result, GPS disruption is a side effect for civil aviation in the Baltics and Poland.