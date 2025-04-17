Absence of same-sex partnership legislation violates Constitution – court

The previous Government turned to the Constitutional Court over the lack of same-sex partnership law in Lithuania in May 2024, asking for an evaluation of two norms of the Civil Code.

In a decree drafted by the Ministry of Justice, the Constitutional Court was asked to determine if the provision that partnership is possible only between the man and the woman is not anti-constitutional. Questions were also raised about a paragraph of the Civil Code stipulating that provisions on cohabitation without registering marriage take effect only after the entry into force of the law on partnership.