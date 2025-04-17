Absence of same-sex partnership legislation violates Constitution – court

The previous Government turned to the Constitutional Court over the lack of same-sex partnership law in Lithuania in May 2024, asking for an evaluation of two norms of the Civil Code.
In a decree drafted by the Ministry of Justice, the Constitutional Court was asked to determine if the provision that partnership is possible only between the man and the woman is not anti-constitutional. Questions were also raised about a paragraph of the Civil Code stipulating that provisions on cohabitation without registering marriage take effect only after the entry into force of the law on partnership.
The current Civil Code provides for cohabitation without entering into marriage, i.e. partnership, yet at the same time it is foreseen that partnership should be regulated by a separate law, which has not been adopted for over 20 years in Lithuania.
The previous Seimas saw a number of unsuccessful attempts to legalise partnership, both for different- and same-sex partners.
In May 2023, parliament approved a compromise bill on civil union by advantage of just several votes. It would regulate cohabitation of unmarried couples. However, the draft law has not been submitted for the final vote fearing that it would lack votes in favour and would not pass.