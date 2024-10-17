AB Detonas to build a TNT plant in northern Lithuania

One of the largest investment projects being developed by the company is worth EUR 28 million and has a planned capacity of 1,000 tonnes of TNT per year.

The design works for the plant are scheduled to start this year and construction of the plant in northern Lithuania is expected to commence in 2025. The plant is planned to be built within two years. Once the plant is fully operational, the TNT production will generate revenues of up to EUR 50 million per year, the ministry said.