AB Detonas to build a TNT plant in northern Lithuania

One of the largest investment projects being developed by the company is worth EUR 28 million and has a planned capacity of 1,000 tonnes of TNT per year.
The design works for the plant are scheduled to start this year and construction of the plant in northern Lithuania is expected to commence in 2025. The plant is planned to be built within two years. Once the plant is fully operational, the TNT production will generate revenues of up to EUR 50 million per year, the ministry said.
"Given today’s geopolitical situation, the development of the explosives industry is a very significant step for the defence of Lithuania and for the region as a whole. It is also important to note that the production process of TNT is not only safe and cost-effective, but also sustainable and environmentally friendly," states Mindaugas Tarnauskas, Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania.
The technology of the TNT production line has been developed on the basis of AB Detonas experience in blasting and the production of explosives, special knowledge based on research and development, as well as the experience of successfully implemented projects with important strategic partners.
"This investment project will provide Detonas with opportunities to expand in existing markets and enter new ones. It will undoubtedly generate positive cash flows and ensure returns, contributing significantly to strengthening the national security and the economy of Lithuania," says Vaidas Zubavičius, Managing Director of the company.
According to Zubavičius, it is highly important for Detonas to use this project and initiatives to get involved in the strengthening of Lithuania’s defence capabilities and to become an integral part of the security and defence of Lithuania, the EU, and NATO.
The TNT produced by Detonas will be targeted to the markets of Lithuania, Ukraine, EU and NATO countries. The planned export volumes are up to 80%.
TNT is an effective explosive material with a high explosive yield and is used to produce mines for the Lithuanian Armed Forces, artillery projectiles, mining, etc.