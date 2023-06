“The location for ‘Jardin de la Lituanie’ in the 17th arrondissement of Paris was not chosen by chance. From 1925 to 1940, a historic legation of interwar Lithuania was situated in Fournier’s residence opposite the square. Lithuania lost it after the Soviet occupation. This is a historical event because the name of Lithuania finally appears on the map of Paris”, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, who is visiting Paris.