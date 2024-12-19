83% of Lithuanians satisfied with their life – survey

Across the European Union (EU), 86% citizens are satisfied with life on average.

Among those polled, 36% saw inflation as the biggest problem in their country. Healthcare and the international situation were named as ones of the major issues by 25% and 20% respondents respectively, slightly more than last year.

Sixty-seven percent said they tend to trust the European Union, well-above EU average of 51%, and 59% indicated that they have a positive image of the EU.